Pakistan records 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

A day after Pakistan crossed the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 cases, the country recorded as many as 1,877 fresh cases and 32 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

11-01-2021
A day after Pakistan crossed the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 cases, the country recorded as many as 1,877 fresh cases and 32 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,877 new cases emerged after testing of 34,524 samples.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases in the country have soared to 504,293, while the countrywide death toll stood at 10,676. The NCOC said the positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 5.43 per cent. There are a total of 35,246 active cases, out of which 2,286 have been billed as critical.

Since the coronaviruss outbreak began last year in February, Sindh has reported a total of 226,338 infections, Punjab 145,508, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 61,424, Balochistan 18,412 and Islamabad 39,242. Meanwhile, Asad Umar, Pakistan's Planning and Development Minister, warned on Monday that Pakistan could face the devastation brought on by COVID-19 in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom if measures are not taken seriously. (ANI)

