Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bilawal urges people to join PDM rally against 'illegitimate, puppet rule' of Imran Khan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday urged people to join the rally here against inflation, corruption and injustices of seven years of "incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule" of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ANI | Malakand (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:44 IST
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bilawal urges people to join PDM rally against 'illegitimate, puppet rule' of Imran Khan
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday urged people to join the rally here against inflation, corruption and injustices of seven years of "incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule" of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Bilawal arrived in Malakand earlier in the day for the latest rally of the joint opposition under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"Join us to march against inflation, corruption and injustices of seven years of incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule of PTI which has pushed KP and now all of Pakistan into crisis," Bilawal tweeted. The PPP chairperson is accompanied by former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, according to the party's media cell, Dawn reported. Other party leaders, including Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bokhari and Sherry Rehman are also part of the entourage.

According to a report by Geo News, strict security arrangements have been made for the rally at Zafar Park in Batkhela, Malakand, while seating arrangements for 10,000 expected participants have been made at the site. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman among other PDM leaders are expected to address the rally.

Geo News further reported that Fazl, Bilawal and Ameer Maqam of PML-N will reach Zafar Park in Batkhela Tehsil of Malakand in separate rallies. Earlier this month, the PDM had held a rally in Bahawalpur.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among major leaders who have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised several PDM rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16. The PDM has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan by January 31

Last week, the PDM had held a rally in KP's Bannu. However, Bilawal and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz did not attend that rally. During the Bannu gathering, Maulana Fazl had lashed out at the PTI government over recent terrorism incidents in the country, including the brutal massacre of the 11 Shia Hazara miners in Balochistan, saying that the incidents showed that the government's claims of having established peace were "wrong". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden inauguration theme: ''America United''

The theme for President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration will be America United, an issue thats long been a central focus for Biden but one thats taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the US Capitol last week.In an announcement ...

PM Johnson says UK in 'race against time' as it faces worst weeks of pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Britain was in a race against time to rollout COVID-19 vaccines as deaths hit record highs and hospitals run out of oxygen, with his top medical adviser saying the pandemics worst weeks were immin...

Twitter shares tumble after nixing @realDonaldTrump account

Shares of Twitter are tumbling at the opening bell after it permanently kicked President Donald Trump off the social media platform. There was a broad market selloff Monday to start the week, yet the 11 per cent slide in shares of Twitter I...

Govt commits to reviving BSNL for public service support PSU

Five years ago, under Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BSNLs growth in income and ability to contain expenditure in salary, administrative, employee remuneration and other benefits, helped in growing EBITDA to Rs 3,855 crore in 2015-16 f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021