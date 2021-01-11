Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bilawal urges people to join PDM rally against 'illegitimate, puppet rule' of Imran Khan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday urged people to join the rally here against inflation, corruption and injustices of seven years of "incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule" of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Bilawal arrived in Malakand earlier in the day for the latest rally of the joint opposition under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"Join us to march against inflation, corruption and injustices of seven years of incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule of PTI which has pushed KP and now all of Pakistan into crisis," Bilawal tweeted. The PPP chairperson is accompanied by former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, according to the party's media cell, Dawn reported. Other party leaders, including Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bokhari and Sherry Rehman are also part of the entourage.

According to a report by Geo News, strict security arrangements have been made for the rally at Zafar Park in Batkhela, Malakand, while seating arrangements for 10,000 expected participants have been made at the site. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman among other PDM leaders are expected to address the rally.

Geo News further reported that Fazl, Bilawal and Ameer Maqam of PML-N will reach Zafar Park in Batkhela Tehsil of Malakand in separate rallies. Earlier this month, the PDM had held a rally in Bahawalpur.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among major leaders who have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised several PDM rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16. The PDM has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan by January 31

Last week, the PDM had held a rally in KP's Bannu. However, Bilawal and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz did not attend that rally. During the Bannu gathering, Maulana Fazl had lashed out at the PTI government over recent terrorism incidents in the country, including the brutal massacre of the 11 Shia Hazara miners in Balochistan, saying that the incidents showed that the government's claims of having established peace were "wrong". (ANI)

