Left Menu
Development News Edition

US to designate Yemen's Houthi rebels as foreign terrorist group

US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Sunday (local time) announced that United States will designate Yemen's Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:16 IST
US to designate Yemen's Houthi rebels as foreign terrorist group
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Sunday (local time) announced that United States will designate Yemen's Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). "I also intend to designate three of Ansarallah's leaders, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim, as SDGTs," Pompeo said.

According to an official statement, the implementation of these designations will take effect on January 19, one day before US president-elect Biden takes his office. "These designations will provide additional tools to confront terrorist activity and terrorism by Ansarallah, a deadly Iran-backed militia group in the Gulf region," Pompeo said in his statement. "The designations are intended to hold Ansarallah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping," he added.

Pompeo said the United States planned to put in place measures to reduce the impact on certain humanitarian activity and imports into Yemen. We have expressed our readiness to work with relevant officials at the United Nations, with international and non-governmental organizations, and other international donors to address these implications, an official statement said.

Pompeo said that with the implementation of these designations on January 19, the US Treasury Department would provide licences that would apply to some humanitarian activities conducted by non-governmental organizations in Yemen and to certain transactions related to critical commodities exports such as food and medicine. The Treasury Department has previously issued such special licences to humanitarian groups for heavily sanctioned countries, but international relief officials have said such measures often failed to unblock aid flows as banks and insurance firms worry about running afoul of sanctions.

"If Ansarallah did not behave like a terrorist organization, we would not designate it as an FTO and SDGT. It has led a brutal campaign that has killed many people, continues to destabilize the region, and denies Yemenis a peaceful solution to the conflict in their country," the statement said. The United States also calls on the Iranian regime to stop smuggling weapons to Ansarallah in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and to stop enabling Ansarallah's aggressive acts against Yemen and towards its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Ogbeche the difference as Mumbai City brave Bagan challenge

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in a hotly-contested Indian Super League ISL game at Fatorda Stadium here on Monday. The Islanders helped themselves go five points clear at the top of the standings ...

Govt teacher found dead, teenager arrested: Police

A teenager was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman, who was the sister of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, after she was found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021