Ruling Nur Otan Party leads in Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections

Kazakhstan's election authority on Tuesday announced the parliamentary election results in which Nur Otan Party led by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev has ranked at the first position. According to the country's Central Election Commission, Anadolu Agency reported that the ruling Nur Otan Party led by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev ranked first with 71.9 per cent, while the Ak Zhol Democratic Party second with 10.95 per cent and the People's Party of Kazakhstan ranked third winning 9.10 per cent of the votes.

The Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party received 5.29 per cent of the votes and the Adal party 3.57 per cent. The total number of voters stands over 11.91 million, the turnout rate was 63.3 per cent, Anadolu Agency reported.

The election was held on Sunday for Kazakhstan's Mazhilis, the lower House of Parliament. The lower house consists of 107 deputies who serve a five-year term. However, more than 310 candidates ran for 107 seats.

The election was followed by nearly 400 observers from 30 countries and 10 international organisations, including delegations from the Turkic Council and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking states, Anadolu Agency reported. A total of 76 seats was secured by the Nur Otan Party, 12 by the Ak Zhol Democratic Party, and 10 by the People's Party of Kazakhstan. The other nine deputies will be members of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan , reported Anadolu Agency. (ANI)

