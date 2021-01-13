Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mike Pompeo alleges Iran sheltering al-Qaeda; confirms death of group's second-in-line

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday (local time) accused Iran of sheltering al-Qaeda asserting that the middle eastern country has become a new "home base" for the terror outfit. He also confirmed that Al-Qaeda's second-in-command Abu Muhammad al-Masri was killed in Tehran last year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:02 IST
Mike Pompeo alleges Iran sheltering al-Qaeda; confirms death of group's second-in-line
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday (local time) accused Iran of sheltering al-Qaeda asserting that the middle eastern country has become a new "home base" for the terror outfit. He also confirmed that Al-Qaeda's second-in-command Abu Muhammad al-Masri was killed in Tehran last year. In a speech at the National Press Club here, Pompeo said that al-Qaeda has a "new home base - it is the Islamic Republic of Iran".

He said, "We ignored this Iran-al-Qaeda nexus at our own peril. We need to acknowledge it, we must confront it, indeed, we must defeat it." He further said, "They are partners in terrorism, partners in hate. This axis poses a grave threat to the security of nations and to the American homeland itself."

"I would say Iran is, indeed, the new Afghanistan - as the key geographic hub for al-Qaeda - but it's actually worse...Unlike in Afghanistan, when al-Qaeda was hiding in the mountains, al-Qaida today is operating underneath the hard shell of the Iranian regime's protection," he added. During the briefing, he announced sanctions on Iran-based al-Qaida leaders Sultan Yusuf Hasan al-Arif and Muhammad Abbatay, also known as Abd al-Rahman al-Maghrebi.

He offered a reward of up to USD 7 million for information that leads to the location or identification of al-Maghrebi. The Secretary also confirmed media reports of al-Masri in Tehran on August 7 last year.

He further said that Iran became the "perfect choice" for al-Qaeda after 9/11. "Iran decided to allow al-Qaeda to establish a new operational headquarters, on the condition that al-Qaeda operatives abide by the regime's rules governing al-Qaeda's stay inside the country," he said.

He quoted a letter from late al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, found by the Navy SEALS during the Abbottabad raid, as saying, "Iran is our main artery for funds, personnel, and communication...There is no need to fight with Iran unless you are forced to". Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Pompeo "is pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies".

"No one is fooled," Zarif wrote, noting that hijackers from the September 11, 2001 attacks came from Pompeo's "favourite" countries rather than Iran. Fifteen of the 19 assailants were Saudis. "From designating Cuba to fictitious Iran "declassifications" and AQ claims, Mr. "we lie, cheat, steal" is pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies, Zarif posted on Twitter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-With some Republicans on board, U.S. House Democrats press forward on impeachment vote

With at least five Republicans joining their push to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Democrats in the House of Representatives stood poised for a history-making vote to try to remove the president from ...

Thailand reports 157 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported 157 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infections to 10,991 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.The new cases included 25 from abroad, according to the countrys COVID-19 taskforc...

TIMELINE-China and World Health Organization during COVID-19 crisis

A team from the World Health Organization WHO will arrive in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to begin investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following is a timeline looking at key events in the relationship betwee...

IPL this time wasn't ideal timing for anyone, impacted injuries we're seeing: Langer

He loves the IPL but Australia coach Justin Langer on Wednesday questioned the timing of the last years edition, which he believes could have been a contributing factor in the injury setbacks that both his and the Indian team have endured i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021