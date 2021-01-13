Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Sinovac vaccine shows 50.38 pc efficacy in Brazil, less than claimed earlier

The Chinese Sinovac vaccine has been found to be far less effective than vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, according to a Brazil government statement on Tuesday, which raised questions about the lack of transparency of Chinese-made vaccines.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:56 IST
China's Sinovac vaccine shows 50.38 pc efficacy in Brazil, less than claimed earlier
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese Sinovac vaccine has been found to be far less effective than vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, according to a Brazil government statement on Tuesday, which raised questions about the lack of transparency of Chinese-made vaccines. The efficacy of the Chinese-made vaccine was 50.38 per cent in Brazil's late-stage trials.

While the number exceeds the threshold required for regulatory approval, it falls far below the 78 per cent previously announced, raising questions as to the veracity of the data and fueling skepticism over the apparent lack of transparency regarding Chinese vaccines, CNN reported. The Butantan Institute, which has been conducting the trials in Brazil, announced that the vaccine had a 78 per cent efficacy against mild to serve COVID-19 cases.

"The Butantan Institute and the Government of Sao Paulo reported that the coronavirus vaccine achieved a 50.38 per cent overall efficacy rate in the clinical study conducted in Brazil, in addition to (an efficacy rate of) 78 per cent for mild cases and 100 per cent for moderate and severe cases of Covid-19. All rates are higher than the 50 per cent level required by the WHO (World Health Organization)," according to a statement published by the government of Sao Paulo. The Sinovac vaccine is also less effective than its domestic Chinese competitor, developed by the state-owned Sinopharm, which it says is 79.34 per cent effective, CNN reported.

"Regarding the overall efficacy of the analysis, we met the requirements of the WHO with 50.38 per cent," CNN quoted Ricardo Palacios, medical director for clinical research at the Butantan biomedical center in Sao Paulo as saying. Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the US-based Council on Foreign Relations, described the 50.38 per cent efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine as a "disappointing" result.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91 per cent effective, while the United Kingdom's vaccine, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, has an average efficacy of 70 per cent. According to CNN, the Chinese Sinovac vaccine has signed deals to provide 46 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Brazil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France raises food sovereignty concern about $20 bln offer for Carrefour

A near 20 billion takeover approach for European retailer Carrefour SA by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard ran into early opposition as the French government raised concerns about food sovereignty and job securit...

Cameroon army killed civilians in village raid, witnesses and lawyer say

Cameroonian soldiers opened fire on villagers during a weekend raid in the countrys southwest, killing up to nine people, including civilians, and injuring others, witnesses, health workers and a human rights lawyer said on Wednesday.An arm...

Obama-era veteran Kurt Campbell to lead Biden's Asia policy

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has picked an Obama-administration veteran, Kurt Campbell, to be his senior official for Asia policy, including the relationship with China, a spokeswoman for Bidens transition said on Wednesday. Campbell, the...

For India, Pakistan to find lasting resolution in Kashmir, says UK

The UK government on Wednesday reiterated its unchanged stance that the situation in Kashmir remains an issue for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the issue.Responding to a debate held in the House of Parliament ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021