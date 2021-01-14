Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope Francis, predecessor Benedict XVI vaccinated against Covid-19

Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the immunization campaign in the Vatican, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:48 IST
Pope Francis, predecessor Benedict XVI vaccinated against Covid-19
Pope Francis. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the immunization campaign in the Vatican, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Thursday. The Vatican launched its vaccination campaign on Wednesday. According to prior media reports, Pope Francis was administered the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine the same day, in a gesture that is sure to encourage believers to take the vaccine.

"I can confirm that as part of the vaccination program of the Vatican City State, as of today, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and to the Pope Emeritus [Benedict XVI]," Bruni said. The vaccination campaign in the Vatican prioritizes health care and public safety staff, those often in contact with the public, and the elderly. Pope Francis is 84 years old and Benedict XVI is aged 93. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

2 women killed in accident in Udhampur

Two women were killed and seven critically injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district on Thursday night, officials said.The mishap occurred when the driver lost control ...

NY attorney general sues NYPD over Floyd protest response

New Yorks attorney general sued the New York Police Department on Thursday, calling the rough treatment of protesters against racial injustice last spring part of a longstanding pattern of abuse that stemmed from inadequate training, superv...

U.S. charges 14 leaders of MS-13 with terrorism -DOJ

The United States has indicted 14 leaders of the international criminal gang MS-13 on terrorism charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.The indictment, filed in Central Islip, New York and unsealed on Thursda...

KGMU begins gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains

King George Medical University KGMU has begun probing the gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains found abroad in some countries.The facility will soon start at BHU, Varanasi, and Lucknows CDRI and NBRI. The chief of KGMUs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021