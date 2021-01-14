Too early to give specific response on COVID-19 vaccine supplies to other countries, says MEA

Left Menu
India on Thursday said that the vaccination process is just starting in the country and it is too early to give a specific response on the COVID-19 vaccine supplies to other countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:15 IST
Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday said that the vaccination process is just starting in the country and it is too early to give a specific response on the COVID-19 vaccine supplies to other countries. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing that India is still assessing production schedules and availability.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already stated that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis. "In so far as requests from countries for vaccines from India, you would recall that Prime Minister has already stated that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis," he said.

"As you know, the vaccination process is just starting in India. It is too early to give a specific response on the supplies to other countries as we are still assessing production schedules and availability to take decisions in this regard. This may take some time," he added. He was asked about Brazil's health ministry sending a flight to airlift doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India and the process to be adopted for export of vaccines.

India has given emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin, both being manufactured in the country. While Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will start in the country from January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

