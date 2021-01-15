Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil exceeds 1,000 deaths, 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for 3rd straight day

Brazil recorded more than 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus for the third consecutive day, reporting 1,131 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 207,095, the government said Thursday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 11:34 IST
Brazil exceeds 1,000 deaths, 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for 3rd straight day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], January 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil recorded more than 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus for the third consecutive day, reporting 1,131 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 207,095, the government said Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health, 67,758 new cases were registered in the past day, the third day in a row with more than 60,000 infections, raising the total caseload to 8,324,294.

Brazil is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, ranking second in the death toll, surpassed only by the United States, and third in the number of total cases, behind the United States and India. The country has been seeing a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, with a significant increase in cases since December that has pushed the public healthcare system to the brink of collapse in several regions.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, has been hardest hit by the virus, with 1,590,829 cases and 49,289 deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SaaS Management Start-up Zluri Secures USD 2M Funding From Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaZluri, a start-up that helps US mid-sized companies manage their SaaS applications stack, announced a seed investment of US 2M from Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital. The funding will help ex...

HC seeks Centre and RBI stand on PIL seeking regulation of online lending platforms.

HC seeks Centre and RBI stand on PIL seeking regulation of online lending platforms....

Hungary PM asks Hungarian authority to act fast on assessment of Chinese COVID vaccine

Hungarys medicine authority will hopefully give a clear answer in a few days on whether a coronavirus vaccine developed by China could be used to start mass inoculations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. His governmen...

Rahul Gandhi asks people to join Kisan Adhikar campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Friday and asked people to be a part of the Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar campaign. The annadata of the country are doing Satyagraha against th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021