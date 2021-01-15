Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 killed, 7 injured in car explosion in Afghanistan's Ghazni

One person was killed and seven others suffered injuries in car bomb explosion in Ghazni province early on Friday morning, Tolo News reported citing Ghazni governor's spokesman.

ANI | Ghazni | Updated: 15-01-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:05 IST
1 killed, 7 injured in car explosion in Afghanistan's Ghazni
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One person was killed and seven others suffered injuries in car bomb explosion in Ghazni province early on Friday morning, Tolo News reported citing Ghazni governor's spokesman. The explosion took place on Kabul-Kandahar highway.

No terror group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack. In the last few months, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence despite the ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks to resolve the conflict in the country.

Taliban continues to carry out attacks on Afghan government targets, make territorial gains, and target Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) bases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SaaS Management Start-up Zluri Secures USD 2M Funding From Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaZluri, a start-up that helps US mid-sized companies manage their SaaS applications stack, announced a seed investment of US 2M from Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital. The funding will help ex...

HC seeks Centre and RBI stand on PIL seeking regulation of online lending platforms.

HC seeks Centre and RBI stand on PIL seeking regulation of online lending platforms....

Hungary PM asks Hungarian authority to act fast on assessment of Chinese COVID vaccine

Hungarys medicine authority will hopefully give a clear answer in a few days on whether a coronavirus vaccine developed by China could be used to start mass inoculations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. His governmen...

Rahul Gandhi asks people to join Kisan Adhikar campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Friday and asked people to be a part of the Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar campaign. The annadata of the country are doing Satyagraha against th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021