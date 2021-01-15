Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter lays out transition plan of official White House accounts at inauguration

Twitter has laid out its action plan on Thursday (local time) on transitioning institutional accounts from the current White House to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:24 IST
Twitter lays out transition plan of official White House accounts at inauguration
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Image Credit: ANI

Twitter has laid out its action plan on Thursday (local time) on transitioning institutional accounts from the current White House to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Sputnik reported that the platform explained it was working with the US government to support the archival and transition of Twitter accounts across administrations.

The spouse of incoming Vice President Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, will assume a newly created account named @SecondGentleman. "As President-elect Biden is sworn in on January 20, 2021, Twitter will facilitate the transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts, including @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec," Twitter said in a blog post.

The official account of President-elect Biden will become the POTUS (President of the United States) account, the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition account will become the White House account. The same will become of the accounts of the Vice President, First Lady and Press Secretary. "First, Twitter will transfer current institutional accounts to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) where the Tweets and account history will remain publicly available and the account usernames will be updated to reflect their archived status," it added.

The Trump administration's @POTUS account will be publicly archived as @POTUS45, just as the Barack Obama-led administration's account was archived as @POTUS44. People on Twitter will be able to watch the transition of power taking place in real-time as accounts for the White House, President, Vice President, First Lady and White House Press Secretary inherit their new institutional usernames: @Transition46 will become @WhiteHouse, @PresElectBiden will become @POTUS, @SenKamalaHarris will become @VP, @FLOTUSBiden will become @FLOTUS, and @PressSecPsaki will become @PressSec. The Tweets, account history, and followers will see transition between these accounts, the blog post stated further.

These institutional accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration, the platform said. "People on Twitter who previously followed institutional White House Twitter accounts, or who currently follow relevant Biden or Harris Twitter accounts, will receive in-app alerts and other prompts that will notify them about the archival process, as well as give them the option to follow the new administration's Twitter accounts," Twitter said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian economy “weak”, credit growth bottoming out: Report

American brokerage BofA Securities on Friday said the Indian economy continues to be weak, pointing to activity indicators tracked by it.On the positive side, the brokerage said credit demand is bottoming out and the real lending rates adju...

Nord Stream 2 delays resuming pipeline construction - report

The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium is not resuming work to complete the subsea gas pipeline to Germany just yet, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing a consortium spokesman, amid pressure from Washington to halt the project.A ...

Rugby-Sale Sharks appoint former captain Sanderson as new director of rugby

Sale Sharks have appointed former club captain Alex Sanderson as their Director of Rugby after reaching an agreement with Saracens to release him from his contract, the Premiership Rugby side said on Friday.Sanderson, 41, started his career...

Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed driverless metro car

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday unveiled the countrys first indigenously developedDriverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturing facility here.The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proudof the good work the team of eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021