Qatar reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 146,885 in total

Doha [Qatar], January 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Friday announced 196 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 146,885, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 174 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 143,435, while the fatalities remained 246, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,311,760 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

