Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Dismal failure", says Joe Biden on US Covid-19 rollout till now

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday (local time) said that the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the US till now has been a "dismal failure".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 09:08 IST
"Dismal failure", says Joe Biden on US Covid-19 rollout till now
US President-elect Joe Biden speaking on Friday (local time).. Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday (local time) said that the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the US till now has been a "dismal failure". Speaking a day after announcing USD 1.9 trillion relief package, Biden said that the vaccination plan emphasizes a bolstered federal response, rather than leaving key details to the states.

"Vice President-elect Harris and I just received a briefing from our COVID team. Truthfully, we remain in a very dark winter. Infection rates are up 34 per cent. More people are being hospitalized because of COVID than ever before. We're up to 3,000-4,000 deaths per day as we approach the grim milestone of 400,000 deaths in America. That's staggering," he said. While expressing gratitude to the scientists, researchers and people who participated in clinical trials, Biden said, "The vaccine rollout in the United States has been a dismal failure."

Speaking on his plans about vaccination, he said, "First, we will immediately work with states to open up vaccinations to more priority groups...Second, if we're getting more people vaccinated, then we need more vaccination sites...Third, we are going to fully activate pharmacies across the country to get the vaccines into more arms as quickly as possible...Fourth, we will use the full strength of the federal government to ramp up supply of the vaccines...And fifth, we will always be honest and transparent about where we stand -- both the good news and the bad." Biden has vowed to get 100 million people inoculated in the administration's first 100 days, and on Friday said he was "convinced" it could be done, CNN reported.

While emphasising on equity being the "central to our COVID response", the President-elect said that he plans to public education campaign to rebuild the trust in science, specifically focusing on Black and Latino communities to fight against hesitancy towards coronavirus vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra GST department arrests Vile Parle-based businessman for Rs 31 crore scam

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax GST Department on Friday arrested a Vile Parle-based businessman for allegedly causing a revenue loss of Rs 31 crore to the state government by fraudulently claiming the input tax credit. As per a press st...

Rooney stops playing to take Derby manager job permanently

All-time record scorer for England and Manchester United. A haul of 16 trophies. Wayne Rooneys illustrious playing career is over.The former England and United captain has decided its time to focus on trying to replicate his successes as a ...

Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi

Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights tofrom the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has ...

ISL 7: We lost two points against East Bengal, says Vicuna

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna is not pleased with his sides 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan on Friday and said they lost two points in the Indian Super League ISL. Scott Nevilles stunning header in the dying minutes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021