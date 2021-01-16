Bhutan PM congratulates India for launch of vaccination drive against COVID-19

Left Menu
Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for the launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.

ANI | Thimphu | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:16 IST
Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)(File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi kicked off the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

A total of 3006 session sites across all states and union territories were virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the union health ministry has said. In the first phase, government and private-sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine.

The drive will be held daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes. Tshering lauded India's pursuit of securing and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

"In this pursuit of securing and distributing the vaccine in an impressive magnitude, Your Excellency has displayed profound and compassionate leadership. We hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic," the post read. "We send prayers for the good health and well being of Your Excellency and the people of India," it added. (ANI)

