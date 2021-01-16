Left Menu
Malaysia reports 4,029 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

Malaysia reported 4,029 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 155,095, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 4,029 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 155,095, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that eight of the new cases are imported and 4,021 are local transmissions.

Another eight deaths have been reported, pushing the total deaths to 594. Some 2,148 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 117,375, or 75.7 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 37,126 active cases, 205 are being held in intensive care and 79 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

