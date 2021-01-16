Belarus reports 1,933 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 223,537

Minsk [Belarus], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,933 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking its total to 223,537, according to the country's health ministry. There have been 2,176 new recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total to 206,676.

So far, 1,573 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said. As of Saturday, 4,238,864 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 22,769 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)