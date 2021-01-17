Belarus reports 1,924 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 225,461

Minsk [Belarus], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,924 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 225,461, according to the country's health ministry. There have been 2,532 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 209,208, the ministry added.

So far, 1,582 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said. As of Sunday, 4,259,914 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 21,050 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

