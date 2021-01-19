Thailand confirms 171 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Tuesday confirmed 171 new COVID-19 cases, mostly detected through active testing, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Of the new cases, 158 were domestic infections while 13 others referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in the country, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a press conference.

Some 125 of the new cases were found via active testing among residents in Samut Sakhon province, where the latest outbreak was first detected, according to the CCSA spokesman. Thailand has so far confirmed 12,594 infections, with more than 8,000 of these cases reported since mid-December and 61 of the country's 77 provinces and regions having active cases.

The Bank of Thailand said though the latest outbreak spread faster compared with last year, the economic impacts would be milder as the government has been imposing more flexible restrictive measures and doing its best to maintain economic activities, with fewer businesses being suspended. (ANI/Xinhua)

