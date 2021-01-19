Jaishankar meets African envoys, discusses issues including Covid vaccines

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with envoys of African countries, including Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Botswana, Burundi, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. "Glad to host a lunch-discussion with High Commissioners/Ambassadors of Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Botswana, Burundi, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

India's current priorities and challenges were discussed in the meeting, in which the Indian side assured the African side of interest in the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS), which is the official platform for Indian-African relations. "Our conversation covered COVID recovery, vaccines, air travel, and digital experiences. Also spoke about India's current priorities & challenges. Assured them of India's interest in an early IAFS Summit," Jaishankar wrote in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)