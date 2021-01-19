Left Menu
Qatar reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, 147,729 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 225 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,729, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, 203 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 144,218, while the fatalities remained 248, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,328,247 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

