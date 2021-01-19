Hardeep Puri discusses enhanced trade partnership with UK int'l trade minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday held talks with UK Minister for International Trade, Ranil Jayawardena via video conferencing, wherein he discussed early harvest agreement to enhance trade partnership.

Taking to Twitter, Puri said both ministers were jointly working towards an enhanced trade partnership in the coming months.

"Held useful discussion with UK Minister for International Trade @ranil Jayawardena. We are now working on an early harvest agreement towards enhanced trade partnership in the coming months," Hardeep Singh Puri wrote in a tweet. (ANI)

