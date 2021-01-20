Left Menu
Moments after US President Donald Trump had his farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, President-elect Joe Biden was seen departing from Blair House along with his wife Jill Biden to go to church ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:45 IST
Biden attends mass with Republican, Democratic Congress leaders ahead of inauguration
US President-elect Joe Biden and First Lady-elect Jill Biden attend Mass. Image Credit: ANI

Moments after US President Donald Trump had his farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, President-elect Joe Biden was seen departing from Blair House along with his wife Jill Biden to go to church ahead of the inauguration ceremony. CNN reported that his motorcade just arrived at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, where he attended mass this morning with his family, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her family.

Biden will become only the second Catholic president. He will also be joined by all four congressional leaders, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. "It's a new day in America," Biden tweeted.

Biden is set to be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday at around noon local time (17:00 GMT). Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been mobilized as part of enhanced security measures for the inauguration. Biden, who is known around the world for his stint as the vice president during the Obama administration, will be the oldest person ever sworn in as president of the country at 78.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has left Washington for his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach, becoming the first president to skip his successor's inauguration since 1869, when Andrew Johnson did not attend the ceremony for Ulysses S Grant, as reported by Sputnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

