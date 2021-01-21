Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's ECP issues notices to 19 political parties over scrutiny of financial statements

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notices to 19 political parties in the parliament regarding scrutiny of financial statements and funds.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:18 IST
Pakistan's ECP issues notices to 19 political parties over scrutiny of financial statements
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notices to 19 political parties in the parliament regarding scrutiny of financial statements and funds. According to The Express Tribune, a five-member bench, headed by the chief election commissioner, gave the parties a deadline of February 24 to submit their responses.

On behalf of the petitioner, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsel Shah Khawar appeared before the ECP. During the proceedings, the political finance wing of the ECP submitted a report regarding scrutiny of financial statements of all political parties serving in the parliament. The election commission directed for a copy of the report to also be provided to Khawar, asking him to review the report and file his objections, if any, reported The Express Tribune.

This comes after separate rallies led by different constituent members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)--the opposition's 11-party alliance--hold a protest outside the ECP against an 'unacceptable delay' in the PTI foreign funding case During the protest, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz termed the case as the 'biggest fraud in Pakistan's history'.

On Monday, the ECP suspended the membership of 154 members of the country's Senate, national and provincial assemblies after they failed to submit statements of their assets and liabilities. The lawmakers will remain suspended until the submission of their financial statements, Dawn reported.

According to the Pakistan daily, every year ECP suspends the membership of several lawmakers for not submitting the statements. In 2020, more than 300 lawmakers had failed to submit their details. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

A study published by the British Medical Journal BMJ provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions. The findings, based on mod...

Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwans government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the islands population.China, which claims T...

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021