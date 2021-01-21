Left Menu
Development News Edition

'American United' showcased through fashion at Biden's inauguration day

As the theme of Biden's inauguration was "American United", the US fashion industry took a centre stage at the momentous occasion with both President Joe Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff chose to wear suits designed by Ralph Lauren.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:20 IST
'American United' showcased through fashion at Biden's inauguration day
US President Joe Biden and wife Dr Jill Biden. Image Credit: ANI

As the theme of Biden's inauguration was "American United", the US fashion industry took a centre stage at the momentous occasion with both President Joe Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff chose to wear suits designed by Ralph Lauren. The Bronx-born son of Jewish immigrants, Lauren, has been the standard-bearer for luxury Americana for over 40 years.

Vice President Kamala Harris wore Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, two black designers originally from Baton Rouge, and South Carolina, respectively, NPR reported. The fashion choices represent a return to elevating American-made designs and lift up both young designers and two designers of colour. The first lady Jill Biden opted for a blue coat and dress embellished with Swarovski crystals and pearls by Alexandra O'Neill, originally from Colorado, who designs for Markarian, based in New York City. She coordinated her blue Markarian coat with her husband's blue tie from Ralph Lauren, a label famous for its classic, All American image.

The colour of the day seemed to be purple, which is the colour of the women's suffrage movement. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were seen in varying shades of purple to send a symbolic message through their wardrobes. The colour, a mix of both red and blue, is traditionally recognised as a sign of bipartisanship, The Hill reported.

Clinton donned her signature pantsuit in a monochrome fashion, including a blazer, trousers, a matching ruffled scarf, and a darker-hued overcoat. Obama opted for a plum hue for her ensemble and stunned while wearing a turtleneck, wide-leg pants, and a matching cinched belt by Sergio Hudson, another Black American designer who she has worn previously.

The women's suffrage movement was a decades-long fight to win the right to vote for women in the United States. On August 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was finally ratified, enfranchising all American women and declaring for the first time that they, like men, deserve all the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.

As the inauguration ceremony took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, masks were also part of the material culture of this inauguration. Biden wore a sky blue mask that appeared custom-made to match her coat, and other members of her family chose a similar monochromatic theme. Harris opted for a shiny black number that complimented her purple outfit, one of her signature mask looks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

A study published by the British Medical Journal BMJ provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions. The findings, based on mod...

Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwans government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the islands population.China, which claims T...

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021