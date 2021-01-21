Left Menu
Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan

A magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Philippines' coast on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [The Philippines], January 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Philippines' coast on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The earthquake was recorded at 12:23 GMT, the USGS added. Its epicenter was located 219 kilometers (136 miles) southeast of the city of Pundaguitan at a depth of 139 kilometers.

According to local news outlet Inquirer, residents of Davao, a major Philippine commercial center, felt the trembles as well. No casualties and damage were reported so far. (ANI/Sputnik)

