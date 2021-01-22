Death toll from COVID-19 in Germany surpasses 50,000

Berlin [Germany], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Germany, has risen by 859 to 50,642 within the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday. Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 17,862 to 2,106,262.

More than 1.7 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak. The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 97.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.08 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

