Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll from COVID-19 in Germany surpasses 50,000

The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Germany, has risen by 859 to 50,642 within the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:55 IST
Death toll from COVID-19 in Germany surpasses 50,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Germany, has risen by 859 to 50,642 within the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday. Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 17,862 to 2,106,262.

More than 1.7 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak. The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 97.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.08 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Karan Deol warns against fake Twitter account in his name

Actor Karan Deol has warned social media users about an impostor operating a fake Twitter profile in his name.Deol, who made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday evening to share a sc...

Samples of dead cranes in Delhi zoo test negative for bid flu: Officials

All 12 samples of dead cranes in the Delhi zoo have tested negative for bird flu, authorities said on Friday, a week after the first case of avian influenza was detected in its premises. Four cranes were found dead in the Delhi zoo a few da...

Intel sees mix of internal, foundry manufacturing; FT says quarterly results hacked

The incoming chief executive of IntelCorp said on Thursday that most of the companys 2023 products will be made in the companys factories but outlined a dual-track future in which Intel will lean more heavily on outside factories. Shares ro...

Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas become first strategic investors in IGX

Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas -- with stakes in both upstream and downstream hydrocarbon value chain -- have acquired five per cent equity stake each in Indian Gas Exchange IGX. Indias first authorised gas exchange envisions to play a key...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021