Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia registers 20,921 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 20,921 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,513 the day before, taking the tally to 3,698,273, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:05 IST
Russia registers 20,921 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia] January 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 20,921 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,513 the day before, taking the tally to 3,698,273, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday. "Over the past day, 20,921 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,351 cases (11.2 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,698,273, with the rate of increase at 0.57 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,668 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 3,037 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,056 cases, down from 3,104 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,121 new cases, down from 1,142 on Friday. The response center reported 559 coronavirus fatalities, down from 580 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 68,971.

Total recoveries count 3,109,315 after 27,779 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 27,318 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemens Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis on Saturday towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdoms state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.Since...

PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to e-commerce websites to display product MRP, seller details

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to e-commerce websites to prominently display names of manufacturer, country of origin and MRP of products sold on their platforms.The petition, which is likely to come up for...

MP govt forms SIT to probe minor rape victim's death

The Madhya Pradesh government hasformed a Special Investigation Team SIT of police to probethe death of a 17-year-old rape victim who allegedly took anoverdose of sleeping pills at a shelter home earlier thisweek, an official said on Saturd...

Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat more contagious virus variant

Norways capital Oslo and nine neighbouring municipalities will impose some of their toughest lockdown measures yet after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant, first identified in Britain, the government said on Saturday.Shop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021