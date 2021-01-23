Qatar reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, 148,772 in total

Doha [Qatar], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Saturday announced 251 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 148,772, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 121 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 144,740, while the fatalities remained 248 for the sixth day running, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,347,631 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

