Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan: Sindh farmers protest against Imran Khan government over tomato import

Farmers in Hyderabad city of Sindh province staged a demonstration on Sunday against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government for continuing the import of tomatoes.

ANI | Hyderabad (Sindh) | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:41 IST
Pakistan: Sindh farmers protest against Imran Khan government over tomato import
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Hyderabad city of Sindh province staged a demonstration on Sunday against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government for continuing the import of tomatoes. The protesting farmers destroyed their ready-to-reap harvest as the import of tomatoes has downgraded the prices of locally-grown ones in Hyderabad, Geo News reported.

According to the Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB), the federal government was informed about the situation one-and-a-half months ago but it did not stop the import process. As imported tomatoes continued to be supplied to the markets, the rates of local tomatoes drastically went down.

According to SAB, farmers are selling tomatoes for prices ranging from Pakistani Rs 11 to Pakistani Rs 15 per kilogramme at the moment, and prices are predicted to be further downgraded to Pakistani Rs 5 per kg. Last week, the government of Sindh requested the centre to ban import of tomato and encourage export of onion to facilitate local growers and farmers of Sindh in particular.

Sindh ranked first in the production of onion and tomatoes among all provinces of Pakistan. This year, the province managed to produce a bumper crop of onion and tomato and at present, harvesting is taking place in full swing.

Due to the ongoing import of tomato and massive local production of onion, prices of both commodities in the local market have dropped drastically due to which farmers are not receiving proper revenue for their produce. Owing to low revenues, farmers have started protesting for the imposition of a ban on the import of tomatoes, according to the provincial government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

While we all know how getting less sleep and stress can be harmful to a persons health, a new study suggested that lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health issues, and stress could also lead to symptoms that resemble concussion. The study ...

ISL 7: Players frustrated with draw but we need to stay positive, says Moosa

Stating that players are frustrated after witnessing a draw against Odisha FC, Bengaluru interim head coach Naushad Moosa stressed that they need to keep their heads high and keep moving. A goal from Erik Paartalu rescued a point for Bengal...

Only 1 in 5 countries show commitment to equity in education amid COVID-19: UNESCO

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, over 800 million students, more than half the worlds student population, still face significant disruptions to their education, ranging from full school closures in 31 countries to reduced or part-time a...

History-sheeter held after encounter with police in UP's Greater Noida

An alleged history-sheeter named Zakir was arrested following an encounter with the police near Amka village in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The police said that the man was injured during the crossfire by the police. The incident took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021