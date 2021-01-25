Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal Election Commission refuses to give legitimacy to either faction of ruling NCP

The Nepal Election Commission on Sunday refused to recognise either of the factions of the Nepal Communist Party--one led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the other by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:49 IST
Nepal Election Commission refuses to give legitimacy to either faction of ruling NCP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Nepal Election Commission on Sunday refused to recognise either of the factions of the Nepal Communist Party--one led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the other by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal. The poll panel stated that both the factions have failed to follow the Political Parties Act-2017 and party statute.

"Decisions made by both the parties didn't come in line with the party's statute. As the decisions don't fall in line, we can't update the details of the Nepal Communist Party. We have notified both chairman KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal about it, making them clear that the Commission will maintain existing details of the party," Spokesperson for Election Commission Raj Kumar Shrestha confirmed. The Nepal Communist Party which has broken into two factions, one led by caretaker Prime Minister Oli and the other faction led by Dahal and Nepal. Both the factions filed an application in the Election Commission claiming authenticity along with the election emblem--the "Sun".

The party broke into two factions on December 22, two days after Oli dissolved the lower house on 20th December, NCP-formed after a merger between then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) in May 2018, Oli and Dahal became the chairs of the party, as per the statute. The Kathmandu Post reported that the commission concluded that decisions taken by both sides failed to follow the provisions of the party statute that was submitted to the commission.

The Election Commission decision means that even though the party has practically split, it continues to remain intact--technically and legally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australia approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has approved the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, announced Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has today provisionally approved the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in A...

Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply

Australia on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use but warned AstraZenecas international production problems mean the country would need to distribute a locally manufactured shot earlier than planned. The countrys med...

Hong Kong shares jump on mainland buying, tech hits record high

Hong Kong shares climbed more than 2 on Monday as mainland investors continued to buy into the market via the Stock Connect, with tech and material stocks leading the pack. The Hang Seng index added 2.1 to 30,057.01, while the Hong Kong Chi...

Former NRL boss Greenberg appointed as CEO of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former National Rugby League NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has been appointed as the CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association ACA. Nick Hockley, Cricket Australias interim CEO on Monday congratulated Greenberg on his appointment as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021