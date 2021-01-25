Nepal: Rival faction of ruling NCP announces third phase protest plan

Left Menu
The rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Monday unveiled its phase three protest plan against the dissolution of the Lower House amid rising uncertainties and tensions.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Monday unveiled its phase three protest plan against the dissolution of the Lower House amid rising uncertainties and tensions. Unveiling the 15 days agitation plan beginning from January 25, it has called for intensified protests against the unconstitutional move by the now caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

"We will continue the movement until and unless the unconstitutional move is revoked," the release from rival faction read. According to the protest programs unveiled, a rally will be organized on January 26 and a sit-in will be held at Maitighar Mandala from January 26 to February 3.

A public ceremony will be organized to pay homage to martyrs on January 29, a youth rally will be conducted in Kathmandu on February 4 and a torch rally on February 8. The party will stage mass gatherings in Butwal, Pokhara and Dhangadhi on January 28, 29 and 30 respectively. During its two-week-long agitation, the party faction will hold interactions with people from various walks of life, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

