COVID-19 cases in Indonesia near one million

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 9,994 within one day to 999,256, with the death toll adding by 297 to 28,132, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 10,678 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 809,488.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,451 new cases, West Java 2,022, Central Java 1,513, East Java 888 and South Sulawesi 606, among others.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely Aceh and West Kalimantan. (ANI/Xinhua)

