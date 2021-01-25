Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia registers 19,290 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 19,290 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,127 the day before, taking the tally to 3,738,690, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:36 IST
Russia registers 19,290 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 19,290 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,127 the day before, taking the tally to 3,738,690, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. "Over the past day, 19,290 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,985 cases (10.3 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,738,690, with the rate of increase at 0.52 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 2,382 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 3,069 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,116 cases, down from 2,929 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,163 new cases, down from 1,134 on Sunday. No new cases were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region. The response centre reported 456 coronavirus fatalities, down from 491 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 69,918.

Total recoveries count 3,150,763 after 19,003 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 22,445 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

VP lauds DRDO scientists for taking India close to self- reliance in missile technology

Lauding DRDO scientists for takingIndia close to self-reliance in missile technology, VicePresident M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said attaining self-reliance in the defence sector is not only of strategicimportance, but also essential in term...

Earth’s ice loss increases at record speed, study says

Earth has lost 28 trillion tonnes of ice between 1994 and 2017, according to a study which reveals that the rate at which ice is disappearing across the planet is speeding up.The research, published on Monday in The Cryosphere journal, foun...

Rwanda's Kagame backs proposed global social protection fund

Rwandas President Paul Kagame on Monday welcomed the proposed establishment of a global social protection fund, saying it will build resilience among societies to help them navigate the economic impact of future pandemics.The COVID-19 pande...

Zimbabwe, beset by soaring COVID-19 cases, gets vaccine offers from Russia, China

Russia and China have approached Zimbabwe about supplying vaccines to tackle its escalating COVID-19 outbreak amid concern about Harares ability to afford the shots, with plans for meetings with business leaders who have offered to pay for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021