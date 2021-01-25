Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take COVID-19 tests

All passengers arriving in Bulgaria will now have to provide proof of the negative COVID-19 test, as the country tries to curb the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, the country's Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on Monday.

ANI | Sofia | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:38 IST
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take COVID-19 tests
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sofia [Bulgaria], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): All passengers arriving in Bulgaria will now have to provide proof of the negative COVID-19 test, as the country tries to curb the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, the country's Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on Monday. "Today we will take measures to issue a decree according to which all citizens arriving in Bulgaria, including those from the EU countries, will have to take a coronavirus test. This way, we want to protect the country and our citizens from the threat of the new COVID-19 strain," Angelov said, as cited in the statement published on the ministry's website.

On Friday, the minister said that nearly 2 million citizens were expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in 2021. Bulgaria is participating in six preliminary agreements on the purchase of over 13 million doses of the vaccine, which should be enough to vaccinate the country's entire population. A mass vaccination campaign with the use of the Pfizer vaccine in Bulgaria, as elsewhere within the EU, was launched on December 27. In addition to that, Bulgaria received the first batch of Moderna's vaccine earlier in January. So far, 26,143 people have received shots.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria has confirmed over 214,000 COVID-19 cases, including 8,811 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Respect Chelsea's decision to sack Lampard, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday said that he respects Chelseas decision to sack Frank Lampard as their head coach. Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as the head coach. The club said that the decisio...

Netaji had respect for Lord Ram, says BJP leader Suvendu

Wondering why West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets angry on hearing the JaiShri Ram slogan, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday saidthat Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had respect for Lord Ram.Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress s...

Mexico expects arrival of Russia's Sputnik vaccine shortly - official

Mexican health officials expect Russian backing for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines quick arrival in the country, Mexicos foreign minister said on Monday, following a phone call between the presidents of both countries earlier in the mor...

Cong-Left to retain seats won in 2016; seat-sharing to be concluded by Jan 31

Congress and the Left Front alliance on Monday announced that they will stay on the seats which they had won in the 2016 Assembly Election while the sharing of the rest 217 seats will be concluded by January 31. Addressing the media, West B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021