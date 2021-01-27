US Senate confirms Blinken to be next Secretary of State

Washington DC [US], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed that Antony Blinken will be the next Secretary of State.

The Senate confirmed Blinken's nomination with a 78-22 vote.

Blinken previously held top-level national security and State Department positions during the Obama administration. (ANI/Sputnik)

