Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent pays tribute at National War Memorial

The Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent that participated in the 72nd Republic Day Parade yesterday at Rajpath, laid a wreath and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:21 IST
Bangladesh armed force contingent lays wreath and pays tribute at the National War Memorial (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent that participated in the 72nd Republic Day Parade yesterday at Rajpath, laid a wreath and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on Wednesday. On the occasion of Republic Day, the 122-member contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, for the first time participated in the Republic Day Parade to commemorate 50 years of its historic liberation. It comprised of soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy, and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force.

All the three services of the Bangladesh Armed Forces had played a key role in securing independence for their country in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. The contingent was led by its Commander Lieutenant Colonel Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon and his deputies, Lieutenant Farhan Ishraq and Flight Lieutenant Sibat Rahman.

The representatives of the battalions that participated in the Liberation War, like 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 East Bengal Regiment and 1, 2 and 3 Field Regiment Artillery, marched in the parade. The contingent marched to the song of "Shono Ekti Mujibur-er theke lokkho Mujibur", meaning "Listen, the voice of Mujibur which has been multiplied by hundred thousands of his followers", played by the marching band led by Lieutenant Colonel Banazir Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "I am proud to learn that a 122-member tri-services contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces is participating in the Republic Day parade of India this year." On the occasion, Hasina said that the new frontiers of bilateral cooperation and traditional areas of engagement between the two countries are being opened, and reiterated wishes of peace, progress and development of India.

India was the first country to recognise Bangladesh as a separate and independent state and established diplomatic relations with the country immediately after its independence in December 1971. (ANI)

