Left Menu

India, Madagascar have cooperation programmes in education, health: Ambassador Abhay Kumar

India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar has said that two countries have cordial and friendly bilateral relations since the time of Independence of the island country and have cooperation programmes in several sectors including humanitarian assistance, education, health and capacity building.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:55 IST
India, Madagascar have cooperation programmes in education, health: Ambassador Abhay Kumar
Indian Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar,. Image Credit: ANI

India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar has said that two countries have cordial and friendly bilateral relations since the time of Independence of the island country and have cooperation programmes in several sectors including humanitarian assistance, education, health and capacity building. The Ambassador was speaking at the reception he hosted on India's 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday .

Madagascar Defence Minister General Leon J R Rakotonirina was the chief guest on the occasion and said India is today a "model of success for many countries" due to efforts of its leaders and citizens. He said January 26, 1950 is a historic day for India.

"In 72 years of being a Republic, India has met immense challenges before it. Thanks to the tireless efforts and selflessness of its leaders, and above all, to the support and confidence of its people, India is today a model of success for many countries, especially African countries aspiring to emerge," the minister said. "Since 2019, the Malagasy Government has been making all efforts to establish the foundations for harmonious economic and social development. We still face many challenges, but fortunately, Madagascar can count on loyal partners like India to support it. In this regard, we appreciate India's aspiration to become one of Madagascar's major partner in achieving its objectives of economic emergence, in accordance with the Emergence Madagascar initiative launched by the President of the Republic, Andry Rajoelina."

Kumar said that India and Madagascar have cordial and friendly bilateral relations since the time of Madagascar's Independence in 1960. "India and Madagascar have several ongoing cooperation programmes ranging across humanitarian assistance, education, health and capacity building which have been beneficial to Malagasy people," he said.

Kumar unfurled the national flag on the occasion. The celebration was attended by the Indian community in Madagascar. The newly elected President of the Senate of Madagascar, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development and the Minister of Telecommunications also attended the reception besides the Ambassadors and the Head of International Organisations in Madagascar were also present.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina extended his congratulations on India's Republic Day. "My warmest congratulations to the people of India on the 72nd Republic Day. On this occasion, I wish President @rashtrapatibhvn and Prime Minister @narendramodi continued peace, progress and prosperity," he said in a tweet.

Madagascar Foreign Minister Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba also congratulated people of India on the Republic Day. "My warmest congratulations to the people and Government of India on the 72nd Republic Day. On this occasion, I wish India and her people continued peace, progress and prosperity," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 revived academic interest in respiratory disorders: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has revived academic interest in respiratory disorders and the latest advances in pulmonary medicine.At a conference, he said pulmonary medicine has emerged as a vital sp...

Rajasthan: 90 urban local bodies to go to polls on Jan 28

Elections to 90 urban local bodies in 20 districts of Rajasthan will be held on Thursday, said State Election Commission, Rajasthan. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28. State Election Commission SEC Commissioner PS Mehra h...

Vaccines versus variants: Israel's exit from pandemic hangs in balance

Israels plan to parlay its COVID-19 vaccination drive into an exit from the pandemic next month hangs in the balance as new variants of the virus have spurred an increase in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday.Highly infectious ...

English lockdown set to last until at least March, Johnson indicates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated on Wednesday the COVID-19 lockdown in England would last until March 8 when schools could start to reopen as he said some travellers to Britain would have to quarantine in government-provided h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021