Jaishankar, British Foreign Secretary discuss over phone progress on talks held in December

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday over a telephonic conversation with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed progress made on issues that figured during their in-person talks last month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:45 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday over a telephonic conversation with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed progress made on issues that figured during their in-person talks last month. Jaishankar also thanked his British counterpart for his warm wishes on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Good conversation with British Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Thanked him for his Republic Day good wishes. Encouraged by the progress on the issues that were discussed in December. Look forward to remaining in touch." Raab had tweeted on Tuesday: "It was an enormous privilege and pleasure visiting India last month, and I'm delighted to send my best wishes to India's people and Government on India's Republic Day." (ANI)

