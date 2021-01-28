Left Menu

Israel Consulate commemorates Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bengaluru

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated by the Consulate General of Israel to South India (Bengaluru) on Wednesday in the presence of heads of diplomatic missions and clergy.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:32 IST
Israel Consulate commemorates Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bengaluru
The International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated by Consulate General of Israel to South India (Bengaluru) on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated by the Consulate General of Israel to South India (Bengaluru) on Wednesday in the presence of heads of diplomatic missions and clergy.

According to an official release, the Consulate General hosted a ceremony commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day with the participation of government officials, foreign diplomats, and clergy at the Bengaluru International Center, Domlur. The hybrid ceremony was attended both physically and online.Heads of diplomatic missions from the U.S., the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan, Netherlands, and Canada, as well as clergy from various religious communities - Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Bahai, Sikh, Zoroastrian, and Jewish - also lit memorial candles, either physically at the event or over video conference call. The Jewish Rabbi offered a prayer for the souls of those who perished.

"The Holocaust was a painful chapter in the history of humankind. Centuries of antisemitism, hatred, and racism paved way for such gruesome acts that shook the very foundation of modern civilization, resulting in crisis and a widespread catastrophe for humanity. Its unprecedented character and horror will always hold universal meaning," the release said."In 2005, The UN declared 27 January as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The date marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet troops in 1945. On this day, the international community pays tribute to the victims of the Holocaust and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to counter antisemitism, racism, and other forms of intolerance that may lead to group-targeted violence," the release further stated.The theme chosen by the UN this year is: "Facing the Aftermath: Recovery and Reconstitution after the Holocaust" - focusing, among other things, on the importance of education and remembrance of Holocaust in a world of rising antisemitism and increasing levels of disinformation and hate speech, and the development of a historical literacy to counter repeated attempts to deny and distort the history of the Holocaust.Consul General of Israel to South India, Jonathan Zadka, said: "We all gathered here today to commemorate those who were murdered in the Holocaust and also raise awareness of the atrocities that can happen if we, as a community, do not fight hatred and racism. It warms my heart to see the broad attendance from government, diplomatic missions, and clergy, showing that we are all here to fight for a better future together." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.8 hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Delhi on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.The epicenter of the earthquake was West Delhi and it occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres at 9.17 am....

Mother, 4 children killed in fire at suburban Chicago home

A mother and her four daughters were killed in a Wednesday fire that swept through their home in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, the citys fire chief said.Killed in the fire in the two-story apartment building were Renata Espinosa, 6 Gen...

NZ, Vietnam top COVID performance ranking; US, UK languish

New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan rank the top three in a COVID Performance Index of almost 100 countries for their successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Britain and America near the bottom of the pile. The Lowy Institute said...

Man pleads guilty to charge of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor

One of 14 men accused of taking part in a plot by right-wing militia extremists to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer broke ranks with his co-defendants on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping conspiracy charge. Ty Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021