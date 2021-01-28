Left Menu

US will not give concessions to China for action on climate change, says John Kerry

The United States will not waiver on any of its grievances towards China in exchange for Beijing's action on climate change, US Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:34 IST
US will not give concessions to China for action on climate change, says John Kerry
US Climate Envoy John Kerry. Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [US], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will not waiver on any of its grievances towards China in exchange for Beijing's action on climate change, US Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday. "We have serious differences with China... [and] those issues will never be traded for anything that has to do with climate," Kerry told reporters.

Kerry cited intellectual property theft, access to the Chinese market and Beijing's forages in the South China Sea as among the issues. However, Kerry said that climate is a standalone issue that requires international cooperation and that the United States has internal work to do in establishing its credibility on the issue abroad.

The United States and China are the world's largest carbon dioxide emitters, representing 15 per cent and 28 per cent of yearly emissions, respectively. Despite both nations signalling the need for more actions, the United States and China are mired in a trade war that has seen bilateral relations plummet to their lowest point in decades. Reciprocally, Beijing has also frequently accused Washington of flouting international norms and rules in its effort to promote US national interests. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.8 hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Delhi on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.The epicenter of the earthquake was West Delhi and it occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres at 9.17 am....

Mother, 4 children killed in fire at suburban Chicago home

A mother and her four daughters were killed in a Wednesday fire that swept through their home in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, the citys fire chief said.Killed in the fire in the two-story apartment building were Renata Espinosa, 6 Gen...

NZ, Vietnam top COVID performance ranking; US, UK languish

New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan rank the top three in a COVID Performance Index of almost 100 countries for their successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Britain and America near the bottom of the pile. The Lowy Institute said...

Man pleads guilty to charge of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor

One of 14 men accused of taking part in a plot by right-wing militia extremists to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer broke ranks with his co-defendants on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping conspiracy charge. Ty Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021