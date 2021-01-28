Left Menu

PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Dialogue on Thursday via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Dialogue on Thursday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister would be addressing the forum at 5:30 pm IST.

In a tweet on Wexdnesday, the Prime Minister said: "Will be addressing the @wef's Davos Agenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range (of) subjects relating to India's reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues." The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.

More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the Prime Minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution - using technology for the good of humanity, read a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Prime Minister will also interact with the CEOs during the event.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative in the post COVID world, the PMO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

