Left Menu

Aussie scientists embark on voyage to count Antarctic krill

Australia's national science agency has launched a voyage to Antarctica in an attempt to measure krill numbers.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 29-01-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 09:52 IST
Aussie scientists embark on voyage to count Antarctic krill
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Canberra [Australia], January 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Australia's national science agency has launched a voyage to Antarctica in an attempt to measure krill numbers. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) voyage, which departed on Friday, will use new technology to count krill in Australia's Antarctic region for the first time since 2006.

Krill is one of the most abundant species on the planet but a 2018 report from Greenpeace found that commercial krill fishing vessels were operating closer to whale feeding grounds. Whales, seals and penguins feed on krill but they are also fished for pet and livestock food and fish bait.

"It's the right time to make sure this area is responsibly managed to ensure the sustainable use of this wonderful resource without harming the predators that rely on it for their survival," said Rob King, a krill biologist on the expedition. Past expeditions have been limited to counting krill near the ocean surface but new equipment including a floating frame equipped with cameras will allow the 20 researchers on the voyage to observe krill on the ocean floor.

"It hasn't been done before, we don't know if it will work, but this is the first try," King said. "(If it works it) will tell us what species they are, what sex they are, what size they are.

"This is a whole bunch of information that we've never had access to." Everyone on the voyage has spent most of January in quarantine as a coronavirus precaution.

In December Antarctica lost its status as the only continent free from coronavirus after 36 Chileans conducting maintenance tested positive to COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australia eyes reopening New Zealand travel bubble ahead of Australian Open tennis

Australia may resume its travel bubble with New Zealand in coming days, its health minister said on Friday, as the state of Victoria eased border controls ahead of hosting the first tennis Grand Slam on 2021, the Australian Open. Health off...

Timothee Chalamet in talks for Luca Guadagnino's 'Bones & All'

Call Me By Your Name team of actor Timothee Chalamet and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is set to return for new feature Bones All.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet is in negotiations for the project along with actor Taylor Russell ...

Equity indices volatile ahead of Economic Survey

Equity benchmark indices erased early gains and traded flat during early hours on Friday ahead of the Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 93 points or 0.2 per cent at 46,967 while the Nifty 50...

Maha: Village fair cancelled due to pandemic, sec 144 in place

In view of the coronaviruspandemic, a famous religious fair held annually in Murbadtehsil of Maharashtras Thane district, has been cancelledthis year and the authorities have invoked section 144 of theCrPC to prevent gathering of people, of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021