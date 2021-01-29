Left Menu

Philippines logs 1,849 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 521,000

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,849 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 521,413.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], January 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,849 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 521,413. The death toll climbed to 10,600 after 48 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 177 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 475,765.

Eighty health care workers have succumbed to the disease as of Jan. 27, data from the DOH showed. It said at least 14,349 medical workers, mostly nurses and physicians, contracted the virus. The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 7.2 million people since the COVID-19 outbreak emerged in January last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

