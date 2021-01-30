Left Menu

Afghanistan: Car bomb attack targets army base in Shirzad

A car bomb attack here targeted an army base in Shirzad district on Saturday.

ANI | Shirzad | Updated: 30-01-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 10:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A car bomb attack here targeted an army base in Shirzad district on Saturday. "Sources report a car bomb explosion in Shirzad district, Nangarhar province, this morning. Details to follow," tweeted TOLO News.

The car bomb attack targeted an army base in Shirzad district and 'it has caused casualties', said Ghulam Sanaee Stanekzai, Nangarhar police chief. No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack and further details are awaited.

On Friday, 58 Taliban terrorists were killed in an operation by the Afghanistan forces in two provinces - Kandhar and Farah.

