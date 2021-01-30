Left Menu

Kazakhstan ranks 94th in Corruption Perceptions Index, improvement is due to political modernisation

Kazakhstan has ranked 94th out of 180 countries in the Transparency International's 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:32 IST
Kazakhstan ranks 94th in Corruption Perceptions Index, improvement is due to political modernisation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kazakhstan has ranked 94th out of 180 countries in the Transparency International's 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). According to an official statement, Kazakhstan has for the first time received 38 points out of 100 in the Transparency International's 2020 CPI, ranking 94th out of 180 countries.

The statement further said that for the first seven years of the rating under the current methodology (2012 to 2018), the country improved its position only by three points (from 28 to 31), reaching 124th place. Kazakhstan had begun improving its ranking in corruption in the last two years. In 2019, the country had received 34 points.

"The country has firmly established itself in the group of states with a moderate level of perception of corruption. Countries such as Brazil, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Peru, and Suriname have similar indicators in the CPI," the statement said. According to the Transparency International, the improvement of Kazakhstan in the CPI rating amid the COVID-19 pandemic and threats to the sustainable development of democratic institutions in several countries indicate the country's ongoing work in combating corruption.

In the group of 19 states of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Kazakhstan now ranks 6th in the Transparency International's 2020 CPI. According to the official statement, there are several reasons for it. One of the factors is the "consistent course of political modernisation, increasing the role of civil society, strengthening public scrutiny, ensuring greater openness, transparency, accountability and public focus of the state apparatus, including large-scale work to digitize public services".

The political will to eradicate corruption plays a significant role in the context of the three packages of presidential anti-corruption reforms adopted over the past year and a half, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt’s sr secondary schools to have Gandhi Darshan corners: CM

In a bid to spread Gandhian philosophy among students, the Rajasthan government has decided to set up Gandhi Darshan corners in higher secondary government schools of the state.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this announcement on Saturday ...

Delhi records less than 200 COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 6,34,956 on Saturday as 183 more people tested positive for the disease, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.27 per cent, authorities said.The daily COVID-19 cases in the national ca...

Maha cop on vehicle checking duty run over by speeding truck

A constable was on Saturdayafternoon crushed to death by a trailer truck while he waschecking vehicles in Maharashtras Nashik district, policesaid.Kumar Gaikwad 48 was stationed at Peth, over 110kilometres from here, and died when he tried ...

Top Trump donor funded rally that preceded U.S. Capitol riot - WSJ

An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about 300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021