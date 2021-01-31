Left Menu

Philippines logs 2,103 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Sunday 2,103 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 525,618.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 31-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 15:56 IST
Philippines logs 2,103 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], January 31 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Sunday 2,103 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 525,618. The death toll climbed to 10,749 after 80 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

It added 11,653 more patients had recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 487,551.The data showed that 83 health care workers had succumbed to the disease as at least 14,393 medical workers, mostly nurses, and physicians, contracted the virus. The Philippines, with a population 110 million, has tested over 7.3 million people since the disease emerged in the country in January last year.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez said that the country will likely receive 5.6 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca. The vaccines are expected to arrive "within the first quarter of this year to jumpstart the country's national vaccination program as part of the global efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus," he added.

"Today, we received a letter from Aurelia Nguyen, managing director of the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility, officially informing the Philippine government that the country stands to receive a total of 9,407,400 doses from the two pharmaceutical makers within the first and second quarters of this year," Galvez said in a statement. The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration has granted both Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca emergency use authorization.

He said the vaccines under COVAX will inoculate healthcare workers, medical-related personnel, and other frontliners. The Philippines is negotiating with at least seven vaccine-makers, namely Sinovac, Novavax, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Gamaleya, and plans to buy 148 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos this year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fair Finance: The women entrepreneurs lifting communities out of poverty

Goodwill Ambassador Sonia Gardner. UNCDFMoroccan-born Ms Gardner is one of the most prominent senior women in the financial sector and has been an industry leader for over two decades, as president of a multi-billion dollar New York-based ...

First cases of avian influenza detected in Jammu's Udhampur and Poonch

The Udhampur and Poonch districts of Jammu region have reported their first cases of avian influenza as samples taken from three dead birds tested positive for the disease, prompting precautionary measures including the culling process, a s...

Kelly Rowland announces birth of second child

Singer Kelly Rowland has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her manager-husband Tim Weatherspoon.The couple have named the newborn Noah.The former Destinys Child member shared the news on Instagram on Saturday.On the 21st day, of t...

FROM THE FIELD: COVID crisis creates new wave of self-reliance for Tonga

The Tonga Rural Innovation Project IFAD Todd M. HenryCOVID-related travel restrictions, and increasing prices of imports, have created new challenges, on top of destructive weather events, such as tropical cyclones which can sweep over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021