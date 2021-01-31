Left Menu

Chinese activist barred from visiting ailing wife in US, authorities cite 'national security' threat

Human rights lawyer Yang Maodong, also known as Guo Feixiong, has been barred from leaving China to visit his wife, who is suffering from cancer, in the United States after authorities accused him of "endangering national security".

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Human rights lawyer Yang Maodong, also known as Guo Feixiong, has been barred from leaving China to visit his wife, who is suffering from cancer, in the United States after authorities accused him of "endangering national security". Sharing his experience with South China Morning Post, Guo said the customs officials at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Thursday told him that he could not leave and accused him of "endangering national security".

"I was stopped at customs and not allowed to leave," Guo said in his message. "I will now begin an indefinite hunger strike and I hope the Chinese people, and governments and people around the world would give me urgent assistance," the message read.

The activist further said, "I will not leave the airport unless they come and remove me by force". This was despite him holding a passport and valid visa.

According to SCMP, soon after Guo sent the message he could no longer be contacted even by his family. He further stated that the customs officers had prevented him from making any calls when he was at the checkpoint.

The activist has been jailed twice since 2006 over the publication of a book exposing corruption and also for taking part in a rally against censorship in Guangzhou. He has also called for constitutional reform, campaigned for greater democracy and rights protection for political prisoners, and against torturing prisoners, SCMP reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

