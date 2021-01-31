With 369 new cases, Bangladesh's COVID-19 tally reaches 535,139

Bangladesh reported 369 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 535,139 and the death toll at 8,127, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 12,225 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 479,744 including 447 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.52 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.65 percent.

