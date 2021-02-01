UK's lockdown hero "Captain Tom" hospitialised with COVID-19

Left Menu

Centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:38 IST
Queen Elizabeth II conferring the honour of knighthood on Captain Tom Moore on Friday. (Photo credit: Buckingham Palace Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said. According to Al Jazeera, the British World War II veteran caught the public's eye when he was filmed doing laps with the help of a walking frame around his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, north London just before his 100th birthday.

His aim was to raise 1,000 British Pounds but ended up raising 30 million British Pounds (USD 41 million approx) for the National Health Services, broke two Guinness World Records, and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth. He even wrote an autobiography and helped to set up a charity.

"I wanted to update everybody that today (Sunday, January 31) my father was admitted to the hospital. Over the past few weeks, he was being treated for pneumonia, and last week, he tested positive for COVID-19," his daughter Hannah wrote in a statement on Twitter. She added, "He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward although he is not in ICU."

Moore's daughter said that her father had been receiving "remarkable" medical care in the past few weeks. She further said that the family knew the 'wonderful staff' at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to "make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible." Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter his thoughts were with Moore and his family.

"My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You've inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery," he wrote on Twitter. In July, Queen Elizabeth II conferred the knighthood on 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore who raised almost £33 million for the health workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNN, the World War II veteran, who celebrated his 100th birthday in April, raised almost £33 million (USD 40 million) for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) in its battle against the coronavirus by walking around his garden in Bedfordshire, southeast England, with the help of a frame. Captain Moore was recently promoted to honorary Colonel in recognition of his efforts.

Citing a Downing Street press release, CNN reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had personally recommended to Queen Elizabeth that the centenarian should be exceptionally honoured. (ANI)

