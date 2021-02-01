Left Menu

Australia calls on Myanmar Army to release civilian leaders 'immediately'

Expressing "deep concerns" at reports that Myanmar military is seeking to seize control of the country, Australia on Monday called on the army to respect the rule of law and release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:58 IST
Australian flag. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing "deep concerns" at reports that Myanmar military is seeking to seize control of the country, Australia on Monday called on the army to respect the rule of law and release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully. In a statement, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Canberra strongly supports the peaceful reconvening of the National Assembly, consistent with the results of the November 2020 general election.

Earlier it was reported that Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, and other senior officials had been detained by the military in early morning raids. "The Australian Government is deeply concerned at reports the Myanmar military is once again seeking to seize control of Myanmar and has detained State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint," the statement read.

Asserting that Australia is a long-standing supporter of Myanmar and its democratic transition, Payne said: "We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully." "We strongly support the peaceful reconvening of the National Assembly, consistent with the results of the November 2020 general election," she added.

Earlier, the United States also reacted to the situation in Myanmar saying it is alarmed by reports that the Myanmar military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition, including the arrest of Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

